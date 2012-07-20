NEW YORK, July 20 Currency speculators increased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $26.31
billion in the week ended July 17, from $24.58 billion in the
previous week.
Speculators boosted bets against the euro, with short
positions at 167,249 contracts versus 165,705 the previous week.
The euro has come under heavy pressure in recent weeks after
the European Central Bank earlier this month cut rates and as
concern about global growth mounted.
The euro slid broadly on Friday, setting a two-year low
against the dollar after Spain's Valencia region said it would
seek central government help to repay its debts, raising
concerns the euro zone's fourth-largest economy may be forced to
seek a full-scale international bailout.
The single currency also plunged to record lows against the
Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollar. It also hit a more
than 11-year low against the yen, a three-and-a-half-month low
against sterling and multi-month troughs versus the Norwegian
and Swedish crowns.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.