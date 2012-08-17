NEW YORK, Aug 17 Currency speculators further
pared bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the
lowest since November 2011, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.92
billion in the week ended Aug. 14, from $11.7 billion the
previous week. It was the fourth straight decline in U.S. dollar
longs and was the smallest net long position in about nine
months.
To be long a currency is to bet it will rise in value, while
being short is a view its value will fall.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.