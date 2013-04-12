NEW YORK, April 12 Currency speculators
decreased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest
week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $25
billion in the week ended April 9, from $26.3 billion the
previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
9,808,245,808.93
4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week
Long 39,699 46,966
Short 117,396 125,137
Net -77,697 -78,171
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 8,315,918,725.00
4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week
Long 35,343 44,459
Short 86,201 110,160
Net -50,858 -65,701
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
6,699,969,056.25
4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week
Long 27,104 31,815
Short 97,073 96,835
Net -69,969 -65,020
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1,342,647,216.56
4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week
Long 6,570 9,789
Short 16,584 21,804
Net -10,014 -12,015
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
6,999,212,830.86
4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week
Long 24,056 26,212
Short 95,189 90,756
Net -71,133 -64,544
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-8,164,055,570.00
4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week
Long 117,540 135,540
Short 39,661 51,569
Net 77,879 83,971
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,871,918,665.96
4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week
Long 151,784 162,185
Short 9,242 19,430
Net 142,542 142,755
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -2,143,534,500.00
4/09/13 week 4/02/13 week
Long 35,358 31,358
Short 10,208 12,971
Net 25,150 18,387