NEW YORK, Sept 20 Currency speculators cut by more than half their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar to the lowest level in seven months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position tumbled to $10.80 billion in the week ended Sept. 17, from $22.01 billion the previous week. The net long dollar position fell after three straight weeks of gains.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

Yen shorts fell in the latest week to 88,794 contracts from 95,066 contracts the week before. Euro longs, meanwhile, grew to 31,907 contracts from 12,696 contracts previously.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,198,920,391.48

9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week

Long 26,088 18,854

Short 114,882 113,920

Net -88,794 -95,066

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -5,327,272,487.50

9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week

Long 100,963 82,772

Short 69,056 70,076

Net 31,907 12,696

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 627,095,687.50

9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week

Long 44,124 32,921

Short 50,434 71,087

Net -6,310 -38,166

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -83,171,311.30

9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week

Long 9,992 10,598

Short 9,376 10,178

Net 616 420

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,822,809,403.54

9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week

Long 25,286 24,621

Short 44,050 55,563

Net -18,764 -30,942

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 2,558,980,800.00

9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week

Long 29,805 8,464

Short 57,165 68,496

Net -27,360 -60,032

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 394,775,541.80

9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week

Long 28,479 32,753

Short 38,680 24,474

Net -10,201 8,279

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -465,853,950.00

9/17/13 week 9/10/13 week

Long 12,463 8,068

Short 6,806 8,669

Net 5,657 -601