Sept 27 Currency speculators cut their bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest net long in seven months
in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $3.58
billion in the week ended Sept. 24 from $10.8 billion the
previous week. It was the second week of declines in the net
long dollar position after three straight weeks of gains.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Net yen shorts rose in the latest week to 92,818 contracts
from 88,794 the week before. Euro longs, meanwhile, grew to
65,844 contracts from 31,907 previously.
Net short positions in the Australian dollar almost halved
to 34,819 contracts from 60,032.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,753,874,987.34
9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week
Long 18,173 26,088
Short 110,991 114,882
Net -92,818 -88,794
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -11,088,129,600.00
9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week
Long 129,862 100,963
Short 64,018 69,056
Net 65,844 31,907
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-117,407,337.50
9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week
Long 50,736 44,124
Short 49,562 50,434
Net 1,174 -6,310
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-786,986,301.37
9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week
Long 15,129 9,992
Short 9,384 9,376
Net 5,745 616
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
550,970,873.79
9/24/13 week 9/17/13 week
Long 40,278 25,286
Short 45,953 44,050
Net -5,675 -18,764
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
3,270,200,480.00
9/24/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 20,049 8,464
Short 54,868 68,496
Net -34,819 -60,032
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -541,579,126.24
9/24/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 47,887 32,753
Short 33,864 24,474
Net 14,023 8,279
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -666,954,000.00
9/24/13 week 9/10/13 week
Long 15,470 8,068
Short 7,415 8,669
Net 8,055 -601