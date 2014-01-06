Jan 6 Currency speculators pared bets in favor
of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the lowest in about six
weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $17.5
billion in the week ended Dec. 31, from $18.92 billion the
previous week. Last week's long dollar position was the smallest
since Nov. 19.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being a
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 16,052,706,552.71
12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week
Long 14,274 14,261
Short 149,502 158,083
Net -135,228 -143,822
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -5,255,572,562.50
12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week
Long 101,916 102,462
Short 71,327 70,290
Net 30,589 32,172
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-2,357,263,975.00
12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week
Long 62,084 62,593
Short 39,303 48,173
Net 22,781 14,420
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-1,524,557,571.68
12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week
Long 26,507 26,537
Short 15,618 14,617
Net 10,889 11,920
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
5,457,250,470.81
12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week
Long 28,206 28,191
Short 86,162 86,623
Net -57,956 -58,432
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
5,117,309,820.00
12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week
Long 14,430 14,857
Short 71,844 69,096
Net -57,414 -54,239
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -598,741,510.95
12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week
Long 37,874 47,206
Short 22,269 27,028
Net 15,605 20,178
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -550,376,420.00
12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week
Long 14,198 13,899
Short 7,491 7,443
Net 6,707 6,456