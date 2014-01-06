Jan 6 Currency speculators pared bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the lowest in about six weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to $17.5 billion in the week ended Dec. 31, from $18.92 billion the previous week. Last week's long dollar position was the smallest since Nov. 19.

To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being a short is a bet its value will decline.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 16,052,706,552.71

12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week

Long 14,274 14,261

Short 149,502 158,083

Net -135,228 -143,822

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -5,255,572,562.50

12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week

Long 101,916 102,462

Short 71,327 70,290

Net 30,589 32,172

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -2,357,263,975.00

12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week

Long 62,084 62,593

Short 39,303 48,173

Net 22,781 14,420

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -1,524,557,571.68

12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week

Long 26,507 26,537

Short 15,618 14,617

Net 10,889 11,920

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 5,457,250,470.81

12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week

Long 28,206 28,191

Short 86,162 86,623

Net -57,956 -58,432

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 5,117,309,820.00

12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week

Long 14,430 14,857

Short 71,844 69,096

Net -57,414 -54,239

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -598,741,510.95

12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week

Long 37,874 47,206

Short 22,269 27,028

Net 15,605 20,178

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -550,376,420.00

12/31/13 week 12/24/13 week

Long 14,198 13,899

Short 7,491 7,443

Net 6,707 6,456