Jan 31 Speculators in the latest week reduced bets on the U.S. dollar to the lowest in more than two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to $17.18 billion in the week ended Jan. 28, from $25.89 billion the previous week. This week's long dollar position was the smallest since Nov. 19, with longs declining for the first time in three weeks. Still, it was the 13th straight long position for the dollar and reflects expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to pare back its asset purchases this year. The Fed on Wednesday announced a reduction in its monthly bond purchases to a $65 billion pace at its policy meeting, from $75 billion. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. There was a massive reduction in short yen positioning to 86,192 contracts from 114,961 the week before, while speculators turned net long this week to 14,347 contracts. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,465,274,405.05 1/28/14 week 1/21/14 week Long 15,977 13,128 Short 102,169 128,089 Net -86,192 -114,961 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -2,451,184,950.00 1/28/14 week 1/21/14 week Long 86,963 79,321 Short 72,616 83,093 Net 14,347 -3,772 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -2,297,157,775.00 1/28/14 week 1/21/14 week Long 63,359 56,573 Short 41,187 47,853 Net 22,172 8,720 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 61,447,999.11 1/28/14 week 1/21/14 week Long 11,389 11,645 Short 11,830 13,566 Net -441 -1,921 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 5,632,816,004.31 1/28/14 week 1/21/14 week Long 25,976 29,423 Short 88,765 99,750 Net -62,789 -70,327 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 5,767,850,480.00 1/28/14 week 1/21/14 week Long 13,997 15,645 Short 79,720 80,299 Net -65,723 -64,654 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 1,332,608,843.31 1/28/14 week 1/21/14 week Long 20,730 26,739 Short 56,046 30,367 Net -35,316 -3,628 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -799,399,900.00 1/28/14 week 1/21/14 week Long 16,606 17,330 Short 6,921 8,774 Net 9,685 8,556