Feb 7 Speculators raised bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week after paring them last week to the lowest in more than two months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $20.72 billion in the week ended Feb. 4 from the prior week's $17.18 billion, which was the smallest long dollar position since Nov. 19. Still, it was the 14th straight long position for the dollar and reflects expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to pare back its asset purchases this year despite a weaker-than-expected payroll figure for January. On Jan. 29, the Fed decided to reduce its monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to a $65 billion pace in February from $75 billion. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. There was a sizable reduction in long euro positioning to 67,614 contracts, down 19,349 from the week before, while speculators turned net short this week by 13,610 contracts. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -$9,448,666,863 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 15,896 15,977 Short 92,725 102,169 Net -76,829 -86,192 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -$2,299,749,750 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 67,614 86,963 Short 81,224 72,616 Net -13,610 14,347 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $1,117,275,775 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 52,098 63,359 Short 41,147 41,187 Net 10,951 22,172 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $307,104,914 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 13,236 11,389 Short 11,016 11,830 Net 2,220 -441 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -$5,441,747,135 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 29,439 25,976 Short 89,739 88,765 Net -60,300 -62,789 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -$4,954,872,520. 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 11,696 13,997 Short 67,219 79,720 Net -55,523 -65,723 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 13,694 20,730 Short 48,209 56,046 Net -34,515 -35,316 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 04Feb2014 week Prior week Long 14,588 16,606 Short 6,556 6,921 Net 8,032 9,685