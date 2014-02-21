Feb 21 Speculators pared bets on the U.S. dollar
in the latest week, with net longs sliding to their lowest in
more than three months, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slipped to
$16.28 billion in the week ended Feb. 18 from net longs of
$19.24 billion the previous week. That was the smallest net long
on the U.S. dollar since the week of Nov. 12.
Short-term investors have reduced long positions on the U.S.
dollar for a second straight week, reflecting the recent spate
of weak U.S. economic data that could derail the Federal
Reserve's ongoing bond-purchase tapering plan.
Still, it was the 16th straight long position for the
dollar. The last time speculators were short the greenback
dollar was in late October.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
18Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 16,736 13,686
Short 96,520 92,472
Net -79,784 -78,786
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $1,478,705,538
18Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 88,634 75,048
Short 80,035 81,977
Net 8,599 -6,929
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
18Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 76,271 53,199
Short 53,948 42,527
Net 22,323 10,672
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
18Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 14,188 12,166
Short 17,016 11,611
Net -2,828 555
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
18Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 27,756 27,745
Short 92,756 86,673
Net -65,000 -58,928
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
18Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 9,439 10,202
Short 53,837 57,605
Net -44,398 -47,403
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
18Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 8,094 9,682
Short 31,406 43,622
Net -23,312 -33,940
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
18Feb2014 week Prior week
Long 15,331 13,176
Short 6,425 5,535
Net 8,906 7,641