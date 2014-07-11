July 11 Speculators increased their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.34 billion in the week ended July 8, from $8.65 billion the previous week when it was the smallest net long on the dollar in five weeks. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net long dollar at $8.169 billion 08Jul2014 week Prior week Long 11,174 18,739 Short 77,549 77,425 Net -66,375 -58,686 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net long dollar at $10.083 billion 08Jul2014 week Prior week Long 51,595 52,665 Short 110,860 113,441 Net -59,265 -60,776 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net short dollar at $4.458 billion 08Jul2014 week Prior week Long 86,614 99,929 Short 44,975 43,517 Net 41,639 56,412 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net long dollar at $0.954 billion 08Jul2014 week Prior week Long 9,136 9,731 Short 15,949 16,991 Net -6,813 -7,260 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net short dollar at $0.964 billion 08Jul2014 week Prior week Long 58,245 44,755 Short 47,950 42,060 Net 10,295 2,695 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net long dollar at $3.44 billion 08Jul2014 week Prior week Long 66,705 76,598 Short 30,102 37,719 Net 36,603 38,879 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net short dollar at $2.65 billion 08Jul2014 week Prior week Long 82,777 85,387 Short 13,966 15,825 Net 68,811 69,562 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net short dollar at $1.266 billion 08Jul2014 week Prior week Long 26,750 26,563 Short 12,334 17,578 Net 14,416 8,985 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)