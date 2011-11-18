NEW YORK, Nov 18 Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest in a month, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.13 billion in the week ended Nov. 15, from $6.23 billion the previoius week.

Short euro EUR= bets increased to 76,147 contracts from 54,257 the week before. This week's short euro positions were the highest since late October.

