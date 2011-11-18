(Adds table, details)

NEW YORK, Nov 18 Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest in a month, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.13 billion in the week ended Nov. 15, from $6.23 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

Short euro EUR= bets increased to 76,147 contracts from 54,257 the week before. This week's short euro positions were the highest since late October.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -5,462,566,497.99

11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week

Long 49,916 44,320

Short 16,236 16,243

Net 33,680 28,077

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 12,879,313,212.50

11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week

Long 24,048 27,943

Short 100,195 82,200

Net -76,147 -54,257

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,247,990,200.00

11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week

Long 23,355 22,607

Short 56,219 51,729

Net -32,864 -29,122

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 259,995,630.33

11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week

Long 5,308 6,928

Short 7,212 4,766

Net -1,904 2,162

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,685,926,941.53

11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week

Long 28,819 28,003

Short 46,034 43,571

Net -17,215 -15,568

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -2,475,820,800.00

11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week

Long 57,352 64,485

Short 33,022 37,469

Net 24,330 27,016

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 552,206,104.01

11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week

Long 17,858 13,087

Short 32,879 31,154

Net -15,021 -18,067

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -818,127,120.00

11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week

Long 14,255 14,585

Short 3,641 3,035

Net 10,614 11,550 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)