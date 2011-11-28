(Adds details, table)

NEW YORK, Nov 28 Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest level in five weeks in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $12.11 billion in the week ended Nov. 22, from $10.13 billion the previous week.

Speculators increased their bets against the euro to 85,068 contracts in the latest week, from 76,147 contracts a week earlier.

Short positions in the Swiss franc jumped to 5,870 contracts, the highest level since February 2010, as speculation grew the Swiss National Bank may take further efforts to weaken its currency.

Bets in favor of the Japanese yen climbed to 43,180 contracts, the highest level since late October.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

11/22/11 week 11/15/11 week

Long 57,018 49,916

Short 13,838 16,236

Net 43,180 33,680

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

11/22/11 week 11/15/11 week

Long 25,943 24,048

Short 111,011 100,195

Net -85,068 -76,147

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

11/22/11 week 11/15/11 week

Long 20,691 23,355

Short 57,325 56,219

Net -36,634 -32,864

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

11/22/11 week 11/15/11 week

Long 4,049 5,308

Short 9,919 7,212

Net -5,870 -1,904

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

11/22/11 week 11/15/11 week

Long 29,041 28,819

Short 51,185 46,034

Net -22,144 -17,215

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

11/22/11 week 11/15/11 week

Long 43,450 57,352

Short 25,490 33,022

Net 17,960 24,330

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

11/22/11 week 11/15/11 week

Long 6,166 17,858

Short 37,748 32,879

Net -31,582 -15,021

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

11/22/11 week 11/15/11 week

Long 12,639 14,255

Short 4,723 3,641

Net 7,916 10,614