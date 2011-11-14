NEW YORK, Nov 14 Currency speculators decreased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.23 billion in the week ended Nov. 8. Net long dollar positions stood at $9.87 billion a week earlier.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.