NEW YORK Nov 5 The dollar rose to a session high against the euro and pared most losses against the yen after data on Tuesday showed U.S. service-sector business activity picked up in October and firms took on workers despite a partial government shutdown.

The euro fell as low as $1.3448, according to Reuters data, and was last down 0.5 percent at $1.3450.

The dollar last traded little changed at 98.56 yen.