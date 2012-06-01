NEW YORK, June 1 The dollar extended losses against the euro on Friday after a report showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed modestly in May.

The euro last traded up 0.5 percent at $1.2421, compared with $1.2396 before the data.

The dollar was at 78.19 yen, still down 0.2 percent on the day, compared with 78.10 yen earlier.