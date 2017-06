NEW YORK Oct 3 The dollar hit a fresh two-week high against the yen on Wednesday after data showed a pick-up in U.S. service sector activity last month.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index rose to 55.1 percent in September, topping market expectations for a reading of 53.2.

The dollar rose to a peak of 78.53 yen after the data and was last at 78.47, up 0.4 percent. The euro, meanwhile, extended losses to $1.2892 from about $1.2902 just before.