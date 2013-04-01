NEW YORK, April 1 The euro rose to session highs against the dollar on Monday after data showed a weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing sector in March.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 51.3 from 54.2 the month before. The reading was shy of expectations of 54.2 according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The euro rose to the day's high of $1.2854. It was last at $1.2847, up 0.2 percent.