NEW YORK Feb 5 The dollar index briefly rose to session highs early Wednesday after a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed slightly stronger-than-expected growth in U.S. services industries in January.

A modest improvement in the report's job component reduced some worries about the U.S. labor market raised by a mildly below-forecast private jobs reading released earlier from ADP.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies touched a session high of 81.240 before slipping back into negative territory at 81.065, which was down 0.07 percent on the day.

The dollar briefly its losses against yen, trading as high as 101.61 yen, which was a New York session high. It last traded at 101.38 yen, down 0.25 percent from late on Tuesday.