UPDATE 1-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds British, French media comment)
NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar struggled against both the euro and the yen on Wednesday after a U.S. service sector report showed its employment index fell to its lowest since July last year.
The report does not bode well for Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, analysts said, following an ADP private sector employment report earlier in the session that underwhelmed expectations.
The euro rose as high as $1.3085 against the dollar after the data from $1.3071 just before. Against the yen, the dollar fell to 99.22 yen from 99.63.
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds British, French media comment)
WARSAW, March 29 Griffin Premium RE, part of Poland-focused Griffin Real Estate, said on Wednesday it set the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 5.7 zlotys per share, which values the offer at 508 million zlotys ($129.42 million).
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as ex-dividend share price adjustments pressured the market and offset positive sentiment from strong U.S. shares overnight.