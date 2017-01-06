Jan 6 The dollar rose to session highs against a number of major currencies after December's U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed a slowing in hiring but an increase in wages, setting the economy up for further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year.

The dollar rose to a session high against the yen of 116.42 yen, while the euro, after hitting a one-week high immediately after the report's release, fell to a session low of $1.0547.

The dollar also hit session highs against the Swiss franc and the British pound. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)