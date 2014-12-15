-- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own --

By Neal Kimberley

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters)- The Japanese yen should resume its slide against the dollar in 2015 after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition cruised to victory in Sunday's national election.

"I believe the public approved of two years of our 'Abenomics' policies," Abe said, sounding very much like a man who feels he now has a mandate to do more of the same, only with even more vigour.

Abenomics policies have been characterised by "three arrows" -- massive monetary and fiscal expansion, and structural reforms -- though much of the heavy lifting on the latter arguably remains to be done.

Abe can likely rely on the Bank of Japan, led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, to help out.

The BOJ's increasingly expansive monetary policy stance, in particular, has the side effect of traders driving down the value of the yen.

Kuroda, who only managed to force through new policy easing on Oct. 31 on a 5-4 vote, may well feel vindicated by the subsequent deterioration in Japanese economic data, including Monday's BOJ quarterly "Tankan" survey. The latest showed Japanese business confidence barely improved in the fourth quarter and is seen worsening.

Kuroda pledged on Nov. 25 to expand monetary stimulus further if needed.

In light of the data since Halloween, the four policymakers who opposed further monetary easing then may now be more reluctant to vote against the BOJ governor if he presses for further measures in the new year.

Both Kuroda and Abe, for different reasons, will consider their personal positions have been strengthened.

Those are the ingredients for more of the same fiscal and monetary policies that leave the Japanese yen foundering in their wake.