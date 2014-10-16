WELLINGTON Oct 17 The New Zealand dollar
briefly slipped to a session low on Friday, but quickly recouped
its losses amid market speculation that the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand had warned against strength in the domestic currency.
The kiwi fell roughly half a cent to $0.7878,
before recovering to around $0.7930 when market participants
acknowledged that an announcement on changes to the RBNZ's
currency basket did not contain a statement on currency
strength.
"The Reserve Bank updated their trade-weighted (TWI)
announcement," said a trader in Auckland. "They meant to just
update the TWI statement, and nothing else. It was stuff that
was previously on the website (which were picked up by media)."
