WELLINGTON Feb 7 The New Zealand dollar fell on
Thursday after weaker-than-expected domestic jobs data cooled
speculation that interest rates in the country may rise soon.
The kiwi fell to around $0.8385 following the data,
after initially jumping as high as $0.8446. It was weaker than
$0.8420 before the figures. The kiwi weakened versus other
currencies, including the Australian dollar, the euro and the
yen .
Data showed that New Zealand's jobless rate fell more than
expected to 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter, because a large
number of people had given up looking for work, with employment
falling 1.0 percent, compared with forecasts for a 0.4 percent
rise.