LONDON Dec 8 Sterling and the New Zealand and Australian dollars were the main losers among major currencies in early European trade on Monday, extending losses as the dollar continued to draw support from strong U.S. jobs data on Friday.

Both the Aussie and the Kiwi were hurt by trade numbers from China showing a sharp drop in imports with another 1 percent slide from oil also feeding sales of currencies traditionally dependent on commodity prices.

Sterling hit a 15-month low of $1.5541, while the Aussie dropped to $0.8260, its lowest since mid-2010 and down half a percent on the day. The New Zealand dollar fell more than 1 percent to a 2-1/2 year low of $0.7630. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Anirban Nag)