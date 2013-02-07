NEW YORK Feb 7 The euro sank against the dollar and yen on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro exchange rate was important to growth and price stability which investors took as a sign the bank is concerned with the single currency's recent advance.

The euro was last at $1.3407, down 0.8 percent on the day , with the session low at $1.3399, its lowest since Jan. 25. The euro was down 1 percent against the yen at 125.31 yen with the session low at 125.21 yen.