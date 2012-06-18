PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 9
June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, June 18 The euro hit fresh session lows against the dollar and yen on Monday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any loosening in the terms of Greece's bailout agreement.
Merkel also said she does not see any reason to speak about a fresh aid package for Greece on top of the two bailout deals earlier.
The euro fell to session lows at $1.2560 following Merkel's remarks and was last at $1.2567, down 0.5 percent. Against the yen, the euro dropped to the day's low of 99.13 yen. It last changed hands at 99.18, down 0.3 percent.
June 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 9 With growth slowing and the formal start of Brexit negotiations only days away, the political uncertainty blown open by Britain's inconclusive election could not have come at a worse time for sterling.