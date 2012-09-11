FOREX-Dollar firm after pulling off lows vs yen, Aussie awaits RBA
* Dollar/yen steady after moving off low thanks to US yield bounce
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The dollar sold off across the board on Tuesday after Moody's Investors Service said the United States could lose its triple-A debt rating if next year's budget talks do not result in a lower debt to GDP ratio.
The euro hit a four-month high of $1.2836, its highest since May 15, while the dollar index fell below the key 80 area, a four-month low.
