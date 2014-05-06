WELLINGTON May 7 The New Zealand dollar fell on
Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said that it may
act in the currency market to lower the domestic currency if
weaker economic fundamentals did not justify ongoing strength in
the currency.
The kiwi fell to $0.8712 after RBNZ Governor Graeme
Wheeler, speaking in Hamilton in country's dairy heartland,
added that a strong currency would be a factor in assessing the
central bank's monetary tightening path.
The New Zealand dollar pulled back from a 2 1/2-year high of
$0.8779 hit in offshore trade, and fell across the board, paring
back recent gains against the Australian dollar, the
euro and other currencies.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Reese)