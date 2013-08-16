WELLINGTON Aug 16 The New Zealand dollar hit a two-month high against the U.S. dollar on Friday, capitalising on a sudden, broad sell-off in the U.S. currency.

The kiwi rose around 0.5 percent on the day to $0.8113, its strongest level since mid-June, amid intensifying debate about when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to trim its massive bond-buying stimulus. It also rose against the Australian dollar, the yen and other currencies.