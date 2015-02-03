CEE MARKETS-Bucharest stocks hit 9-year high, Hungary lifts bond auction sale

* Stocks rise, earnings reports have been positive * Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, partly on Digi IPO * Romanian inflation rises, leu underperforms * Bond yields decline, Hungary sells more bond than planned (Adds bond markets) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 11 Stocks hit a nine-year high in Bucharest and a 20-month high in Prague on Thursday as Central European equities were buoyed by corporate earnings reports and a major IPO in Romania. Cable and int