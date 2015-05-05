* Norwegian crown pegged back by rate cut expectations

* Traders say Australian rate cut has bolstered bets

* Thursday's decision a finely balanced one

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 5 Rising expectations that Norway's central bank will cut interest rates this week pushed the Norwegian crown further away from six-month highs against the euro on Tuesday.

Norges Bank kept its benchmark rate at 1.25 percent at its last meeting on March 19, surprising many in the market and sending the crown soaring.

The currency reached a six-month high against the euro in mid-April, helped by a rebound in the price of oil, Norway's chief export. Even with a pull-back in recent days, the crown is still up 5 percent against the single currency since the March meeting.

Traders said the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) interest rate cut on Tuesday bolstered expectations that Norges Bank could follow suit. Both the Australian dollar and Norwegian crown are seen as closely linked to commodity prices and are viewed by currency investors as plays on global growth.

Just over half of 13 economists polled by Reuters last week expect Norges Bank to cut its main rate by 25 basis points to a record low 1.0 percent when it meets on Thursday. A rate cut, the first since December, should rein in the crown, whose strength risks hurting exports as Norway tries to rebalance its economy away from oil.

Central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen added fuel to the debate on Tuesday, saying that unemployment, which is at multi-year highs, and the crown had developed broadly as expected since the March meeting. He has repeatedly said rates will be cut in May or June if the economy develops as he expects.

"Just like the RBA and Sweden's central bank, the Norwegian central bank does not like a strengthening currency," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB, a Nordic Bank.

"We do not think they will cut rates this week, but the Norges is known to surprise. If they do not cut rates in May, they will lower rates at the next meeting."

The crown tends to rise or fall against the U.S. dollar depending on the price of oil <LCOc1. The Australian dollar enjoys a similar relationship with the price of its many commodity exports.

On Tuesday, the crown was down 0.2 percent on the day at 8.50 crowns per euro, even though the single currency was weaker against most major currencies.

Olsen told Reuters in London last week that a recent rise in the crown and a rebound in oil prices would be taken into consideration at Thursday's meeting.

The policy review comes as the near-term outlook for the Norwegian economy is weighed down by a drop in investments in the oil sector, which generates a fifth of gross domestic product. That is filtering into the broader economy with Norway's jobless rate hitting a 10-year high.

Sweden's central bank surprised markets by not cutting interest rates this month but expanded its asset-buying plan.

Morgan Stanley, however, expects Norway to cut rates by 25 basis points. Strategists at both Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas recommended investors to take long euro/short Norwegian crown positions into the meeting.

"Since the last meeting (in March), oil prices have stabilised but remain below $70 where the central bank sees problems for the economy. Also, the Norwegian crown has appreciated, which is not aiding the economy that required a weak exchange rate to rebalance away from the oil sector," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

BNP Paribas said the crown could weaken to 8.7715 per euro in the aftermath of a rate cut on Thursday. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Susan Fenton)