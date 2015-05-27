WELLINGTON May 28 The New Zealand dollar rose on Thursday after dairy co-operative Fonterra forecast a slight improvement in global milk prices in the coming year.

The kiwi rose to around $0.7260 after the world's biggest dairy exporter announced an initial farmgate payout forecast of NZ$5.25 ($3.81) per kilogram milk solids, compared with this year's NZ$4.50.

The kiwi recovered from an initial dip to around $0.7220 after the announcement.

($1 = 1.3789 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Andrew Roche)