By Nia Williams
| LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 Oil prices have surged in
recent weeks as the West's standoff with Iran over its nuclear
programme threatens to disrupt global crude supplies.
Brent crude rose 10.5 percent in February and spiked
above $128 a barrel on Thursday, and could extend gains if
tensions in the Middle East deepen. Below are five ideas on how
to play an oil price rise through G10 currencies:
BUY CANADIAN DOLLAR FOR JAPANESE YEN
Canada is the world's third-largest holder of proven oil
reserves, according to the Energy Information Administration,
while Japan is the world's third-biggest importer. Japanese
dependence on fuel imports soared after most of the country's
power-generating nuclear reactors were idled after the 2011
Fukushima disaster.
The yen has dived in recent weeks on Bank of Japan monetary
easing and concerns about the country's trade deficit - that
will be exacerbated by rising crude imports.
Lauren Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe
Generale, recommended selling the yen against higher-yielders
and currencies that tended to benefit from a high oil price,
such as the Canadian dollar.
Rosborough said 83 yen was the next target after the
Canadian dollar broke through its 200-day moving average above
78 yen in mid-February.
BUY NORWEGIAN CROWN FOR YEN
Graham Davidson, director of FX trading at National
Australia Bank, is positioned long Norwegian crown against the
yen and said he was looking to buy more on dips.
Norway is the world's fifth-largest crude exporter and the
crown hit a nine-year high against the euro this week, boosted
in part by higher oil prices and the European Central Bank's
massive injection of cheap funds into the banking system.
Some market players said while the crown's gains versus the
euro appeared overstretched, it still offered good value against
the yen, trading well below its 2007 pre-financial crisis peak
above 21 yen.
"There are plenty of consumers looking to source oil from
Norway rather than the Middle East. Japan will suffer from the
high oil price so that trade's quite compelling," Davidson said.
BUY CANADIAN DOLLAR FOR EURO OR SWEDISH CROWN
Concerns about Iranian crude exports being cut off are not
yet severe enough to be deemed a "supply shock". But if Brent
tops $130, worries about the impact on the global economy would
intensify.
This could prompt a flight to safe-haven currencies,
traditionally a role played by the low-yielding Japanese
currency and the U.S. dollar, and would undermine short yen
trades. Investors tend to seek currencies linked to oil prices
when other assets tied to growth, such as equities, are doing
well. But when expensive crude becomes a threat to global growth
all commodity currencies tend to sell off.
One way to trade this scenario is to buy an oil currency
against a non-commodity one with similar exposure to global
growth so the effects of risk aversion are cancelled out.
"Like buying Canada and selling a basket of
currencies that do not export commodities but trade as if they
are very exposed to risk sentiment, like the Swedish crown or
the euro," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC
Capital Markets .
SELL AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FOR CANADIAN DOLLAR
Although Australia is a major exporter of
commodities and the Australian dollar has rallied in line with
other high-yielding currencies this year, the country imports
oil. If higher crude crimped investor willingness to take on
risk, the Aussie could drop.
"I would be a little cautious about buying the
Aussie as it's not a specific oil currency. It's vulnerable to a
slowdown in China and China is vulnerable to the oil price,"
said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York
Mellon.
Mellor said the Canadian dollar was lagging the pick-up in
risk appetite and looked undervalued against the Australian
currency, which was trading around C$1.0630.
SELL EURO FOR U.S. DOLLAR
Brent crude hit a record high euro price last week and
analysts warned rising oil prices would cut into flagging
growth. The region is on the brink of a recession as severe
austerity measures bite, so pricey oil could drive more
investors out of the euro and into the safety of the U.S. dollar
.
BNY Mellon's Mellor said the United States was in a better
position to withstand a supply shock than Europe, given the big
increase in shale gas production in recent years that has
reduced its dependence on oil imports.