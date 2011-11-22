* Traders trim option bets on lower euro
* But vols still price in hefty risk of euro fall
* Huge uncertainty over euro zone keeps market bearish
LONDON, Nov 22 Options traders are
trimming bets on a euro zone break-up or major fall in the
currency but such trades are likely to be re-established while a
solution to the debt crisis remains out of reach and the
doomsday scenario a possibility.
Traders placed their bets on a lower euro, called put
options, in recent weeks as talk swirled that the euro zone may
not survive in its current form due to the huge debts of many of
its members. However, with the currency so far holding up
reasonably well, traders are starting to get twitchy.
In fact, many of the options are approaching expiry and
therefore becoming less valuable to hold. Traders need to adjust
positions to reflect these changes.
"Traders who have established euro downside options betting
on a potential blow-up of the euro zone are starting to take
them back due to time decay," said Olivier Korber, currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
"We are even seeing some demand for short-dated euro/dollar
calls," he added, referring to bets the euro will strengthen
against the dollar.
But traders say options, whose prices reflect the expected
volatility of moves in a currency, are underestimating the
chances of a big euro slide versus the dollar.
Markets remain hugely wary of the potential for a sharp euro
sell-off if the euro zone crisis takes a dramatic turn for the
worse. This could see bets on a lower euro re-established.
"If the euro zone starts to break up and you get 10 big
figure moves in spot, then no price for implied vols will be too
cheap," an options trader said.
"But while policymakers try and avoid that scenario, euro
front-end implieds are trading a good 3 or 4 vols above where
they should."
One-month euro/dollar vols are trading around 15.50
percent, below the 2011 highs of around 17.30 percent.
Despite position adjustments, the curve is close to flat, with
one-year implied voltility around 15.75 percent, while spot is
close to levels where it began the year around $1.3500.
Graphic of euro/dollar implied volatility spread
link.reuters.com/zer25s
Normally, longer-dated options would be pricing in a higher
risk of volatility but, similar to recent moves in bond yield
curves, short-dated prices have risen to reflect near-term
uncertainty.
Risk-reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a
put or a call option in a currency, still show a strong bias for
a lower euro after reaching record levels of over 4 vols in
favour of euro puts earlier in the month tenor.
Traders and analysts said the flatness of the options curve
and the uncertainty over the euro's prospects should mean bets
on a lower euro are put back on after the current bout of
position adjustment.
"The curve is still flat because we don't know what will
happen to the euro, even in a short-term time frame. There is
huge uncertainty about the future," said Korber at Societe
Generale.
