* Traders trim option bets on lower euro

* But vols still price in hefty risk of euro fall

* Huge uncertainty over euro zone keeps market bearish

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Nov 22 Options traders are trimming bets on a euro zone break-up or major fall in the currency but such trades are likely to be re-established while a solution to the debt crisis remains out of reach and the doomsday scenario a possibility.

Traders placed their bets on a lower euro, called put options, in recent weeks as talk swirled that the euro zone may not survive in its current form due to the huge debts of many of its members. However, with the currency so far holding up reasonably well, traders are starting to get twitchy.

In fact, many of the options are approaching expiry and therefore becoming less valuable to hold. Traders need to adjust positions to reflect these changes.

"Traders who have established euro downside options betting on a potential blow-up of the euro zone are starting to take them back due to time decay," said Olivier Korber, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"We are even seeing some demand for short-dated euro/dollar calls," he added, referring to bets the euro will strengthen against the dollar.

But traders say options, whose prices reflect the expected volatility of moves in a currency, are underestimating the chances of a big euro slide versus the dollar.

Markets remain hugely wary of the potential for a sharp euro sell-off if the euro zone crisis takes a dramatic turn for the worse. This could see bets on a lower euro re-established.

"If the euro zone starts to break up and you get 10 big figure moves in spot, then no price for implied vols will be too cheap," an options trader said.

"But while policymakers try and avoid that scenario, euro front-end implieds are trading a good 3 or 4 vols above where they should."

One-month euro/dollar vols are trading around 15.50 percent, below the 2011 highs of around 17.30 percent. Despite position adjustments, the curve is close to flat, with one-year implied voltility around 15.75 percent, while spot is close to levels where it began the year around $1.3500.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of euro/dollar implied volatility spread

link.reuters.com/zer25s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Normally, longer-dated options would be pricing in a higher risk of volatility but, similar to recent moves in bond yield curves, short-dated prices have risen to reflect near-term uncertainty.

Risk-reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a put or a call option in a currency, still show a strong bias for a lower euro after reaching record levels of over 4 vols in favour of euro puts earlier in the month tenor.

Traders and analysts said the flatness of the options curve and the uncertainty over the euro's prospects should mean bets on a lower euro are put back on after the current bout of position adjustment.

"The curve is still flat because we don't know what will happen to the euro, even in a short-term time frame. There is huge uncertainty about the future," said Korber at Societe Generale. (Graphic and editing by Nigel Stephenson)