LONDON, June 15 The cost of hedging against
sharp swings in the euro rose on Monday, with traders citing
increased worries about whether Greece could honour its debt
repayments and remain in the euro zone.
Reuters data showed that one-month euro/dollar implied
volatility, a gauge of how sharp swings in the
currency are likely to be, rose to a 3-1/2 year high of 14.305
percent.
The three-month implied volatility hit a high of
12.25 percent.
One-month euro/dollar risk reversals, which
measure demand for options on a currency rising or falling -
were showing an increasing bias for euro weakness against the
dollar. In the spot market, the euro was down 0.4 percent
against at $1.1222.
