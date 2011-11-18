* Short-covering, ECB boost euro ahead of weekend
* Debt crisis still points to weaker single currency
* U.S. budget deficit debate could sway sentiment
* Euro short bets rise in latest week
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Investors will remain wary of
placing bets in favor of the euro, with issues on both sides of
the Atlantic likely to contain risk appetite.
While the euro rose against the dollar on Friday on the
possibility the European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund will bail out bigger euro zone economies and
borrowing costs for Italy and Spain eased, sentiment remained
bearish.
The common currency fell for three straight weeks as fears
persisted that the debt crisis could engulf major euro zone
states such as France and trigger a break-up of the 17-nation
bloc.
"While we had some consolidation today, the overall
dynamics for the euro remain weak and we expect it to end the
year at around $1.29," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"There is not much clarity on what is needed to support the
euro zone as a whole," he said. "The ECB remains reluctant to
increase purchases of periphery bonds and the EFSF (European
Financial Stability Facility) has not yet been fully
implemented."
Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds eased after the ECB
stepped in to stabilize the market, but fears remain that both
countries' borrowing costs are at unsustainable levels. For
more, see: [ID:nL5E7MI24O]
Euro zone officials said there have been discussions that
the ECB could lend to the IMF to provide the fund with enough
money to bail out even the biggest euro zone countries.
[ID:nL5E7MH2MW] Pressure has also mounted on the ECB to step
up its bond purchases.
Economists say only the ECB would have enough fire power to
quell a confidence crisis spreading throughout the euro zone.
But EU law forbids the bank to finance government borrowing
directly, thus the possible arrangement with the IMF.
"Right now there is no buyer of last resort for the bonds
and while austerity measures can boost short-term confidence,
they are not a panacea," McCormick said. "The headwinds in
Europe are potent and acute."
Many analysts believe the only way to stem the contagion in
Europe is for the ECB to buy up large quantities of bonds,
effectively the sort of "quantitative easing" undertaken by the
U.S. and British central banks.
Bond market participants polled by Reuters saw a 50/50
chance that the ECB will expand bond purchases to engage in
outright quantitative easing. [ID:nL9E7J203E]
Many economists say the euro zone is on the brink of
another recession. This could prompt the ECB to cut interest
rates again, a negative for the euro, as it would make
higher-yielding currencies more appealing.
The euro last traded up 0.4 percent at $1.3514 EUR= on
Reuters data, pulling away from a five-week low of $1.3420
struck on Thursday. On the week, the euro was down about 2
percent versus the dollar.
The dollar could gain on risk aversion next week given that
a high-profile effort to trim stubborn U.S. budget deficits
appeared near collapse on Friday as Democrats and Republicans
were unable to agree on tax increases and benefit cuts.
[ID:nN1E7AH0HA]
The 12-member "Super Committee" in Congress has until
midnight on Wednesday to strike a deal that would save at least
$1.2 trillion over 10 years.
Spanish elections set for Sunday could help support a rise
in the euro against the dollar in the very near-term, because
the opposition party, which is seen as favoring austerity
measures, is expected to win. But most see a downward trend in
the euro.
Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S.
dollar in the latest week to their largest in a month,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday. [ID:nN1E7AH1JL]
"What is surprising is how little the USD has gained over
the last few months, not how much it has gained," said Steven
Englander, global head of currency research at CitiFX, a
division of Citigroup, in New York.
"The key to more pronounced USD strengthening would be
backing away from the Fed (Federal Reserve) from its 'no hike
ever' rhetoric or a complete euro zone collapse," he said.
"Barring such moves, the inclination of investors will be sell
USD as soon as risk appetite stops deteriorating."
Against the yen, the dollar slid as low as 76.575 on
trading platform EBS JPY=EBS, the weakest level since Japan's
massive intervention on Oct. 31. It was last down 0.1 percent
at 76.86.
