NEW YORK Dec 2 The dollar briefly extended losses against the euro on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created 120,000 jobs last month, generally in line with expectations.

The whisper number before the release of the jobs report was 200,000 jobs.

The euro last traded at $1.35049, up 0.3 percent. It earlier rose as high as $1.35430 . The dollar, meanwhile, brielfy extended gains against the yen and was last at 77.861, up 0/2 percent on the day.