BRIEF-Jetblue Airways entered into amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of April 6
NEW YORK, June 27 The euro reversed earlier gains and fell back below $1.3000 on Thursday while the dollar climbed to a fresh three-day peak against the yen as investors debated when the U.S. central bank will end or at least slow the current economic stimulus program of asset purchases for its own balance sheet.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3004, after going as low as $1.2999. The dollar was up 0.8 percent at 98.56 yen, just off the session peak of 98.57 yen.
April 10 An investigation by Wells Fargo & Co's board laid blame for the company's unauthorized accounts scandal on a high-pressure sales culture and a retail executive obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division.