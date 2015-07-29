NEW YORK, July 29 The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as domestic pending home sales unexpectedly fell 1.8 percent in June, suggesting some pullback in housing demand following recent strong gains.

The dollar index was flat on the day at 96.766 as traders await a policy statement from the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)