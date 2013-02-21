CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil prices rise
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
NEW YORK Feb 21 The dollar extended losses against the yen on Thursday after an index of business activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell unexpectedly in February.
The Philadephia Fed business conditions index dropped to -12.5 this month, compared with forecasts for a rise to 1.0. .
The dollar fell as low 93.04 yen from 93.21 yen before the data's release.
June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.
June 1 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, ahead of private jobs data that will give investors an indication of the health of the labor market and likely feed into the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later this month.