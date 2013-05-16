NEW YORK May 16 The dollar dropped sharply
against the euro and Japanese yen on Thursday after data showed
factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted in
May as new orders fell to their lowest in almost a year.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index dropped to minus 5.2 from 1.3 in April, contrary
to economists' expectations for a slight gain to 2.4.
Any reading below zero indicates contraction in the region's
manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern
Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
The euro last traded at $1.2916, up 0.2 percent on
the day. It had been trading up 0.1 percent at $1.2904 before
the data.
The dollar last traded at 102.04 yen, down 0.2 percent
on the day. It had been trading flat at 102.24 yen before the
data.