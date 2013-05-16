NEW YORK May 16 The dollar dropped sharply against the euro and Japanese yen on Thursday after data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted in May as new orders fell to their lowest in almost a year.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index dropped to minus 5.2 from 1.3 in April, contrary to economists' expectations for a slight gain to 2.4.

Any reading below zero indicates contraction in the region's manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

The euro last traded at $1.2916, up 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading up 0.1 percent at $1.2904 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 102.04 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day. It had been trading flat at 102.24 yen before the data.