NEW YORK May 31 The dollar slid to a session low against the yen on Thursday after data showed the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest unexpectedly slowed in May.

The dollar fell as low as 78.43 yen, the lowest since mid-February. It was last at 78.50, down 0.8 percent on the day.

The yen also gained versus the euro, which fell 0.6 percent to 97.18 yen. The pair had fallen as low as 97.06 yen, a four-and-a-half-month low.