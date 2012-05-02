LONDON May 2 The euro fell to a session low
against the dollar while safe-haven German bunds pared losses on
Wednesday after data showed the Italian manufacturing sector
shrinking more than expected in April.
The euro fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to a
session low of $1.3178 from around $1.3223 beforehand. The euro
also cut gains against the yen to last trade flat on
the day at 105.97 yen. Sterling also fell to a session low of
$1.6201 against the dollar.
The German Bund future pared early losses to stand
flat on the day at 141.09. Ten-year Italian government bond
yields reversed falls after the data and last
stood up 1.2 bps on the day at 5.55 percent.