By Sumanta Dey
BENGALURU, June 5 The Indian rupee will weaken
to its lowest in several years over the next 12 months as the
economy struggles to pick up momentum and on expectations that
an impending rise in U.S. interest rates will keep the dollar on
a steadily strengthening path.
The rupee has largely held its ground against a
surging dollar so far, falling just 1.5 percent since the start
of the year even as the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates
three times in an effort to shore up the economy, most recently
on Tuesday.
The poll of about 30 foreign exchange analysts this week
showed the rupee will trade at 64.00 per dollar by end-
June, 64.50 in six months and weaken to 65.00 in a year. It was
trading around 63.93 against the dollar on Friday.
That 12-month forecast is the lowest in many years of
Reuters polls and, if realised, would mark the weakest exchange
rate for the rupee since September 2013, when the Fed announced
it would begin tapering its massive stimulus programme.
"The rupee is not that attractive any longer," said Sacha
Tihanyi, currency strategist at Scotiabank.
"Relatively high yields (in India) compared to developed
economies could insulate the currency somewhat, but I think
portfolio outflows due to a Fed hike in September will make it
one of the least attractive emerging market currencies."
Indeed, a Reuters poll last week showed bearish bets on the
rupee rose to its highest in nearly two years recently, the most
among emerging Asian currencies.
And a majority of currency strategists polled separately
this week said the dollar was just pausing, after data showed
the U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter, and will
resume its rally soon.
Both those situations point to a dim outlook for the rupee
and the economy on the whole, especially at a time when weak
industrial activity and the risk of delayed monsoon rains
threaten to puncture the recovery.
India's economy grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the
January-March quarter, although many - including RBI Governor
Raghuram Rajan - are sceptical about the revamped data series.
Economists surveyed in a Reuters poll published on Friday
expect the central bank to wait and see how the monsoon season
affects food prices. They predict the next rate cut in the
fourth quarter.
"We envision further downside risks for the rupee ahead,
especially if the Fed begins to normalise policy in September,
as we assume...and as the RBI continues on its easing bias,
which is to the rupee's disadvantage," analysts at BTMU wrote in
a research note.
The poll also showed the Chinese yuan would
remain mostly range-bound over the coming year as the central
bank is likely to keep the currency relatively stable despite
the slowing economy, and partly ahead of the possible inclusion
of the yuan in the International Monetary Fund's currency basket
- the so-called Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).
Analysts predict the yuan will trade around 6.20 to the
dollar in a month, 6.20 in three months and 6.17 in a year from
Friday's trading value of around 6.21.
Those expectations are largely unchanged from last month's
poll.
(Additional reporting and polling by Shaloo Shrivastava;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)