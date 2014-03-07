* For poll data click on
* Little change in yuan forecasts despite recent slide
* C.bank likely engineered drop to punish speculators
* Yuan expected to appreciate slightly on capital inflows
* Indian rupee expected to weaken on political uncertainty
By Rahul Karunakar and Shaloo Shrivastava
March 7 The Chinese yuan is still expected to
appreciate modestly this year, buoyed by continued foreign
capital inflows, despite the central bank's recent moves to
weaken the currency to punish speculators, a Reuters poll
showed.
The poll of foreign exchange strategists conducted in the
past week showed the yuan is expected to trade at 6.07 to the
dollar in three months, 6.03 in six and 5.98 in a year, a rise
of 2.3 percent from Thursday's close of around 6.12.
Those forecasts are little changed from a February poll,
despite the People's Bank of China (PBOC) letting the yuan fall
0.9 percent last week, its biggest-ever weekly decline, and
capping off its largest monthly loss, 1.4 percent, in February.
But it fixed the official midpoint of the band higher on
Thursday, a sign the central bank is willing to let the currency
stabilise.
"The central bank's plan (is) to open up gradually to
capital accounts and in this process we think that there will be
a tendency for the yuan to appreciate," said David Kohl, head of
currency research at Julius Baer.
This comes despite overall agreement among analysts in
Reuters polls that the dollar will be ascendant this year as the
world's largest economy accelerates and as the U.S. Federal
Reserve winds down it bond purchasing programme.
China's government is trying to rebalance its economy toward
stronger consumer spending rather than an over-reliance on
exporting cheap goods to the rest of the world.
In a State of the Union style address to an annual
parliament meeting that began on Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang
said China aimed to expand its economy by 7.5 percent this year,
the target as last year.
Forecasters in the latest Reuters poll predict growth of 7.4
percent this year.
The world's second-largest economy is still attracting heavy
capital inflows into both the current account and capital
accounts, which means the yuan has potential to appreciate
gradually, analysts said.
INDIA PICTURE LESS CLEAR
However, it is a different story for India, which is
struggling to attract foreign investment ahead of national
elections due in April.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win the
largest block in parliament, but it is uncertain how much
support it will need from smaller regional parties to form a
coalition. That might spook investors as regional parties
usually hold policy hostage to local agendas.
The Indian rupee is therefore expected to fall, trading near
Thursday's close of 62.00 per dollar in one month, and gradually
weaken to 63.25 in six months and 63.60 in a year, which would
mark a depreciation of just over 4 percent from current levels.
"The biggest factor affecting (the rupee) will be the
election outcome. In case of a clear decisive mandate, we expect
the currency to witness sharp gains," said Upasna Bhardwaj, an
economist at ING Vysya Bank.
Still, those forecasts, little changed from last month,
suggest it will not be the worst performer among its peers,
according to a separate Reuters poll earlier this week, which
showed Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand will be caught in
the crosshairs of emerging market capital outflows.
(Reporting and polling by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Kim
Coghill)