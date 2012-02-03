(Refiles to restore dropped text)
By Anooja Debnath
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 After a spectacular rally
in the first few weeks of 2012, Asian currencies are set for a
volatile ride the rest of this year as they brace for the
possibility of massive additional stimulus in the developed
economies, a Reuters poll shows.
In a best-case scenario, that excess cash with banks in the
United States and Europe will spur a recovery in these economies
and stimulate global demand, making it far easier for Asia to
manage capital flows against a backdrop of strong growth and
rising prices.
But a major risk is that this wave of cheap money fails to
reflate the faltering U.S. and European economies and merely
puts more cash into the hands of speculators, leaving the
emerging world with an unpleasant combination of weak exports,
rising commodity prices and heavy capital inflows.
It's a risk currency analysts aren't taking lightly. The
poll of 55 economists and strategists suggests the regional
currencies may have peaked or are at best poised for a bit more
appreciation against the dollar.
It estimates the Indian rupee, Asia's worst
performer in 2011 and a currency with the most challenging
balance-of-payments fundamentals, would end the year flat after
its 7 percent gain since mid-December.
Currencies such as the Chinese yuan and Malaysian ringgit,
backed by greater policy flexibility and trade surpluses, would
see modest gains over the next 12 months, while the
high-yielding Indonesian rupiah would have a tumultuous year as
portfolio investments turn fickle.
"We're still in the bearish camp," said Claudio Piron, head
of Asian currency and rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
True, the threat of European banks pulling money out of the
region to shore up their balance-sheets had receded, and
economic data had surpassed grim expectations, Piron said.
But portfolio flows into some of Asia's open economies
remained a risk, and Piron is short the Korean won and ringgit.
"Those are the two currencies that are most vulnerable
partly because their sensitivity to portfolio flows, partly
because their central banks would be willing to ease and allow
some depreciation of the currency as well and partly because of
their openness and export dependency," he said.
INFLATION MINUS REFLATION?
The Indian rupee lost 16 percent of its value against the
dollar in 2011. But it clawed back half those losses in the past
6 weeks, helped mainly by the central bank's heavy clampdown on
trading positions. In January, it marked its biggest single
monthly gain since 1994.
The Indonesian rupiah, Asia's notoriously volatile
high-yielder, was expected to fluctuate in a narrower range
between 9040 and 8760 against the dollar, appreciating towards
the end of the year.
By some measures, most of the Asian currencies had their
best January in six years as investors gradually pared their
exaggerated worries about Europe's debt crisis and saw
improvement in U.S. economic data.
That rally occurred in spite of concerns about Europe
contracting more than expected in 2012 and about stubborn
inflation in Asia getting in the way of stimulative policy.
The first setback to that bullishness came from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's declaration last week that it will probably
keep policy near zero until late 2014.
Disappointment over U.S. growth prospects, the possibility
of a third round of quantitative easing (QE) by the Fed and the
European Central Bank's ever-increasing cash supplies for its
banking system have together created what could potentially be
the biggest risk for currency market players.
"Once we move into the second quarter, it is difficult to be
too upbeat on the Asian currencies, with so much stimulus coming
from these respective central banks," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a
strategist with Westpac in Singapore.
"The problem for the Asian economies is if this stimulus
boosts risk appetite but doesn't bring about a final boost in
demand in terms of the global economy.
"That's when you start running into strong inflation
outcomes because commodity prices start to take off but there's
not necessarily a rebound in demand."
The data so far in January has been of little use in
navigating this landscape. China's economy is showing no signs
of the hard landing that investors fear, yet exports in Taiwan,
South Korea and Indonesia paint a rather grim picture of global
demand while core inflation in most of the region remains
elevated.
That combination of high price pressures and weak exports
renders it difficult for Asian central banks to revert to an
undervalued exchange rate as a policy tool, even though some
analysts suspect South Korea would be inclined to weaken the
won.
While the median poll forecast was for the won to rise 4.5
percent over the next 12 months, a few analysts reckoned the
risk of deliberate policy weakening is under-rated.
Portfolio flows into Asia have been extremely strong in the
first four weeks of 2012. India's equity markets received some
$2 billion of foreign money in January, Korea's got a whopping
$7 billion.
Some of 2011's big risks have evaporated. The Fed has swap
lines with major central banks to ensure there is dollar
liquidity, and the ECB's long-term funding operations have
significantly reduced the threat of a deleveraging haemorrhage
of European cash from Asia.
Still, analysts advise playing it safe. HSBC recommends
investors stick to currencies with the largest foreign exchange
reserve buffers, wide fundamental surpluses and most policy
flexibility, and picks the yuan, Singapore dollar and Malaysia's
ringgit.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's Piron picks the rupiah and
Philippine peso.
"In the peso, the remittance flow is more countercyclical
and more robust. And in the rupiah, the central bank has really
dug its heels in, in terms of controlling the currency and
keeping it in check," said Piron.
(Writing by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Emily Kaiser)