* For results see

* Reuters poll shows Asian FX uptrend intact but modest

* Volatility induced by Fed and ECB easing biggest risk

* Indian rupee to end year flat, be volatile

* China's yuan set to rise 2.8 percent vs dollar in 12 months

By Anooja Debnath

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 After a spectacular rally in the first few weeks of 2012, Asian currencies are set for a volatile ride the rest of this year as they brace for the possibility of massive additional stimulus in the developed economies, a Reuters poll shows.

In a best-case scenario, that excess cash with banks in the United States and Europe will spur a recovery in these economies and stimulate global demand, making it far easier for Asia to manage capital flows against a backdrop of strong growth and rising prices.

But a major risk is that this wave of cheap money fails to reflate the faltering U.S. and European economies and merely puts more cash into the hands of speculators, leaving the emerging world with an unpleasant combination of weak exports, rising commodity prices and heavy capital inflows.

It's a risk currency analysts aren't taking lightly. The poll of 55 economists and strategists suggests the regional currencies may have peaked or are at best poised for a bit more appreciation against the dollar.

It estimates the Indian rupee, Asia's worst performer in 2011 and a currency with the most challenging balance-of-payments fundamentals, would end the year flat after its 7 percent gain since mid-December.

Currencies such as the Chinese yuan and Malaysian ringgit, backed by greater policy flexibility and trade surpluses, would see modest gains over the next 12 months, while the high-yielding Indonesian rupiah would have a tumultuous year as portfolio investments turn fickle.

"We're still in the bearish camp," said Claudio Piron, head of Asian currency and rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

True, the threat of European banks pulling money out of the region to shore up their balance-sheets had receded, and economic data had surpassed grim expectations, Piron said.

But portfolio flows into some of Asia's open economies remained a risk, and Piron is short the Korean won and ringgit.

"Those are the two currencies that are most vulnerable partly because their sensitivity to portfolio flows, partly because their central banks would be willing to ease and allow some depreciation of the currency as well and partly because of their openness and export dependency," he said.

INFLATION MINUS REFLATION?

The Indian rupee lost 16 percent of its value against the dollar in 2011. But it clawed back half those losses in the past 6 weeks, helped mainly by the central bank's heavy clampdown on trading positions. In January, it marked its biggest single monthly gain since 1994.

The Indonesian rupiah, Asia's notoriously volatile high-yielder, was expected to fluctuate in a narrower range between 9040 and 8760 against the dollar, appreciating towards the end of the year.

By some measures, most of the Asian currencies had their best January in six years as investors gradually pared their exaggerated worries about Europe's debt crisis and saw improvement in U.S. economic data.

That rally occurred in spite of concerns about Europe contracting more than expected in 2012 and about stubborn inflation in Asia getting in the way of stimulative policy.

The first setback to that bullishness came from the U.S. Federal Reserve's declaration last week that it will probably keep policy near zero until late 2014.

Disappointment over U.S. growth prospects, the possibility of a third round of quantitative easing (QE) by the Fed and the European Central Bank's ever-increasing cash supplies for its banking system have together created what could potentially be the biggest risk for currency market players.

"Once we move into the second quarter, it is difficult to be too upbeat on the Asian currencies, with so much stimulus coming from these respective central banks," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a strategist with Westpac in Singapore.

"The problem for the Asian economies is if this stimulus boosts risk appetite but doesn't bring about a final boost in demand in terms of the global economy.

"That's when you start running into strong inflation outcomes because commodity prices start to take off but there's not necessarily a rebound in demand."

The data so far in January has been of little use in navigating this landscape. China's economy is showing no signs of the hard landing that investors fear, yet exports in Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia paint a rather grim picture of global demand while core inflation in most of the region remains elevated.

That combination of high price pressures and weak exports renders it difficult for Asian central banks to revert to an undervalued exchange rate as a policy tool, even though some analysts suspect South Korea would be inclined to weaken the won.

While the median poll forecast was for the won to rise 4.5 percent over the next 12 months, a few analysts reckoned the risk of deliberate policy weakening is under-rated.

Portfolio flows into Asia have been extremely strong in the first four weeks of 2012. India's equity markets received some $2 billion of foreign money in January, Korea's got a whopping $7 billion.

Some of 2011's big risks have evaporated. The Fed has swap lines with major central banks to ensure there is dollar liquidity, and the ECB's long-term funding operations have significantly reduced the threat of a deleveraging haemorrhage of European cash from Asia.

Still, analysts advise playing it safe. HSBC recommends investors stick to currencies with the largest foreign exchange reserve buffers, wide fundamental surpluses and most policy flexibility, and picks the yuan, Singapore dollar and Malaysia's ringgit.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's Piron picks the rupiah and Philippine peso.

"In the peso, the remittance flow is more countercyclical and more robust. And in the rupiah, the central bank has really dug its heels in, in terms of controlling the currency and keeping it in check," said Piron. (Writing by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Emily Kaiser)