* Dollar set to resume rally from next month
* Euro and pound to weaken but not as much as thought in May
* Inverse oil price/U.S. dollar relationship here to stay
By Siddharth Iyer and Ashrith Doddi
June 3 The dollar rally will regain momentum
from next month, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists
showed on Wednesday, although its strength will depend on
economic data and the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike.
The U.S. currency is up more than 20 percent since
last summer but has been hampered recently by a run of
disappointing data from early 2015 that caused markets to revise
the expected timing of a Fed rate hike to later in the year.
But 41 of 55 currency strategists polled this week said the
dollar was just pausing for breath and will rally again soon.
Many predicted the upswing would start next month on
expectations that Fed Chair Janet Yellen will set the stage for
a hike in the third quarter at the upcoming policy meeting.
The Fed has said that a rate rise, which most economists
expect will come in September, will be dependent on improving
economic data. Friday's employment report could provide a spark
if new jobs created in May exceed the 225,000 market consensus.
"The onus on economic data to surprise sharply to the upside
over the next few weeks is fairly high, else the Fed may be
unable to prepare the market at the June FOMC for hikes
commencing in Q3," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note.
The difficulty is the strong dollar itself is one of the
main reasons behind disappointing data since the start of the
year and has already started to pressure U.S. company earnings.
Barring the European Central Bank, which has just begun a
bond buying programme that is expected to last until September
2016, the flurry of monetary easing this year in developed
economies at least appears to have tapered off.
"Other central banks are pinning a lot of faith on the
Federal Reserve. If the Fed misses a chance to hike in September
then rate cuts elsewhere are back on the agenda," said Nick
Parsons, global co-head of foreign exchange strategy at NAB.
"The central bank pause outside the U.S. might end or might
as well end if the Fed does nothing in September. The important
thing is that the rate differentials will be maintained and that
will underpin the dollar."
In the meantime, strategists also say the close inverse
relationship between the price of oil and the dollar will
remain. Thirty-three of 44 strategists who answered an extra
question said so, while 11 said it would ease.
If they are right, oil prices could remain fairly subdued.
That view is supported by the latest Reuters poll of oil price
forecasters.
What could have a big impact is a resolution to the
stand-off between Greece and the ECB, the European Commission
and the International Monetary Fund. Currency speculators have
been long dollars and short euros in recent days as worries over
a potential Greece default have risen.
In the latest poll, forecasters have moderately upgraded
their expectations of the euro, although they expect the
common-currency to trade lower in the coming twelve months.
The euro is expected to fall to $1.05 in six months and
further to $1.04 in a year.
But the number of analysts who forecast the euro to trade at
or below parity against the dollar has fallen -- from 22 in
April, 19 in May to 15 in the current poll.
The poll also showed strategists were confident that
sterling will be less vulnerable to a dollar rally.
Although the consensus that the pound will weaken to $1.50
in six months and $1.51 in a year, from $1.53 currently, this
represents a significantly stronger set of forecasts when
compared with the May poll.
After the centre-right Conservative party unexpectedly won
an overall majority in May's election, easing political
uncertainty, a majority of the common contributors raised their
forecasts for the pound from last month's poll.
(For other stories from the poll click )
(Additional reporting by Hari Kishan and Swati Chaturvedi;
Editing by Ross Finley and Catherine Evans)