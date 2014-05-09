* Citi ends Deutsche's bid for 10th consecutive top spot

* Top 5 banks account for 60.62 pct of market share

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, May 9 Citibank claimed the biggest share of the foreign exchange market for the first time since 2002, a Euromoney poll showed.

For the 2014 annual survey Citi displaced second-ranked Deutsche Bank, which had been top for nine straight years.

Citi accounted for 16.04 percent of the $5.3 trillion a day forex market, up from 14.90 percent last year, the poll released late on Thursday showed.

Deutsche was narrowly edged out with a market share of 15.67 percent, up from 15.18 percent last year.

The biggest leap among the top 10 banks was made by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, which rose to seventh place from last year's 10th spot.

RBS suffered a substantial fall in market share, to 3.25 percent from 5.62 percent in 2013 and sliding to eighth from seventh place. RBS had ranked as high as fourth in the 2009 survey.

The market share of the top five banks rose to 60.62 percent from 57.36 percent.

The institutional foreign exchange market has recently been under global investigation for alleged collusion and price rigging.

Overall - 2014 Overall 2013 ----------------------------- ----------------------- Rank Bank Share Bank Share 1 Citi 16.04% Deutsche Bank 15.18% 2 Deutsche Bank 15.67% Citi 14.90% 3 Barclays 10.91% Barclays 10.24% 4 UBS 10.88% UBS 10.11% 5 HSBC 7.12% HSBC 6.93% ------------------------------------------------------------