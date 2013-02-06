(Corrects reference in para 2 to record closing low, not record
low)
* Rupee gains seen marginal over the coming year
* Commitment to reforms seen as key to further strength
By Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, Feb 6 The Indian rupee will
strengthen slightly over the next 12 months, building on recent
gains following a series of reforms by the government aimed at
bringing its finances under control, a Reuters poll showed.
Those long-awaited reforms were welcomed by investors and
revived capital inflows that have helped the currency after it
was ravaged in the previous two years, hitting a record low
close of 57.16 in June last year.
The survey of 32 currency strategists conducted Feb 1-6
showed a median forecast that 53.24 rupees would buy one U.S.
dollar in a month, little changed from current levels, with the
currency possibly dipping back to 53.50 in six months and then
recovering modestly to 52.50 in a year for a gain of around 1
percent.
The long run forecast was slightly weaker than that in the
last poll in October, which showed the rupee at 52.39 per dollar
in one month, 52.50 in six months and 51.70 in a year.
"The (Indian) rupee has dropped so much and so far that even
if it makes half of those gains back, that will make rupee a
stand out currency this year," said Vishnu Varathan, an
economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
REFORM PLEDGES SPUR REBOUND
The losses in rupee in the last two years were mainly
because of policy ineptitude over tackling a wide current
account deficit, fiscal slippage and falling investment leading
to threats of a downgrade to junk India's sovereign debt by
rating agencies.
Since then the government has announced some measures like
opening up the retail, banking and insurance sectors to foreign
investors and small but important steps to reduce fuel subsidies
to shore up its finances.
That along with major global central banks ultra-easy
monetary policies have driven investor appetite for riskier
assets and helped capital inflows into emerging economies.
After losing 3.5 percent in the full-year 2012, the rupee is
Asia's best performing currency so far this year, firming more
than 3 percent
Foreign funds bought more than $4.5 billion worth of Indian
shares and debt in January, helping the rupee gain 3.3 percent
against the dollar in the first month of 2013, making it the
best performing Asian currency.
But it is only expected to gain slightly over a year as
plenty of concerns still remain about the government's
commitment to implementing policy ahead of general elections
early in 2014.
"We expect only a modest appreciation in rupee over the next
year on continued capital inflows based on the government's
reform approach," said Jyoti Narasimhan, a senior economist at
IHS Global Insight.
"But the political situation is not necessarily conducive to
aggressive reforms and most of the pending reforms will need to
be parliament approved."
COMMITMENT TO REFORMS KEY
Although Asia's third-largest economy is heading for its
slowest growth in a decade, it is expected to regain some
momentum in the coming fiscal year as the impact of recent
reforms kick in and as the central bank eases monetary policy.
The Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate for the
first time in nine months by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in
late January.
But the central bank struck a cautious note on further
easing as it waits to see the government's upcoming budget and
watches whether inflation and a worryingly high current account
moderate as expected.
India's current account deficit widened to a record high of
5.4 percent of gross domestic product in the September quarter
as export growth slowed more sharply than imports.
India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has pledged to bring
the country's finances under control and has slashed spending on
welfare, defense and road projects, risking short-term economic
growth and angering cabinet colleagues.
But with general elections slated for early next year, there
are questions raised about the government's commitment to policy
implementation for fiscal consolidation.
"The election and the pre-election climate will complicate
policy making," Narasimhan said.
The biggest test for the government to show its commitment
towards its policies will be at the end of the month, when it
unveils the federal budget for the fiscal year starting in
April.
(Polling by Namrata Anchan; Editing by Kim Coghill)